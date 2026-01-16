Romanian EPC and electrical equipment manufacturer Electro-Alfa announces IPO on BVB
Jan 16, 2026
Romanian EPC and electrical equipment manufacturer Electro-Alfa announces IPO on BVB.
Electro-Alfa International, one of the leading players in the field of medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) works, and energy efficiency solutions in Romania, announced its intention to list shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The (…)
