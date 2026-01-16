Lion Capital Launches Tender Offer For 192 Million Fondul Proprietatea Shares

Lion Capital Launches Tender Offer For 192 Million Fondul Proprietatea Shares. Alternative investment firm Lion Capital (LION.RO) has secured approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority to launch a tender offer for almost RON191.6 million Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) shares, accounting for 6% in that issuer, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]