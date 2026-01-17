 
January 17, 2026

Grüne Woche, 100 years. Romania participates with a wide range of agri-food products
Jan 17, 2026

Grüne Woche, 100 years. Romania participates with a wide range of agri-food products.

Bucharest, January 17, 2026 – RBJ – The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) announces Romania’s official participation in the International Exhibition “Green Week” (Grüne Woche) 2026, taking place in Berlin from January 16 to 25. By organizing a stand dedicated to information (…)

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Lion Capital Launches Tender Offer For 192 Million Fondul Proprietatea Shares Alternative investment firm Lion Capital (LION.RO) has secured approval from the Financial Supervisory Authority to launch a tender offer for almost RON191.6 million Fondul Proprietatea (FP.RO) shares, accounting for 6% in that issuer, according to a report to the Bucharest Stock Exchange on Friday.

How can unified cybersecurity help Romanian companies grow? In every company’s history, there comes a time when technology stops being just a tool and becomes critical infrastructure. The accelerated digitalization of the economy has brought clear benefits for companies, but also an unprecedented level of exposure to cyber risks. As IT infrastructures (…)

Bucharest's Apollo111 cinema opens with program featuring Corneliu Porumboiu retrospective, Cristian Nemescu evening Apollo111 Cinema, a project of cultural center Apollo111, located in downtown Bucharest's Universul Palace, is scheduled to open on January 29. The program of the first weeks will cover an evening dedicated to the late director Cristian Nemescu, a retrospective of the early films of Corneliu (…)

Black Sea fauna massively contaminated with microplastics, Romanian researchers say A study carried out by researchers at Romania’s National Institute for Marine Research and Development ‘Grigore Antipa’ revealed that the fauna in the Black Sea is massively contaminated with microplastics. Specialists say that the proximity to the Danube River mouths, which brings over 4 tons (…)

Romanian EPC and electrical equipment manufacturer Electro-Alfa announces IPO on BVB Electro-Alfa International, one of the leading players in the field of medium- and low-voltage electrical equipment, EPC (Engineering, Procurement, Construction) works, and energy efficiency solutions in Romania, announced its intention to list shares on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB). The (…)

Retinal Vertigo: Radu Oreian solo show to open in Timi?oara Retinal Vertigo, a solo exhibition by artist Radu Oreian, is scheduled to open next week at Art Encounters Foundation in Timi?oara. The exhibition gathers paintings and drawings "that explore the relationship between image, materiality, and perception, with references to miniatures and art (…)

In 2025, Romania recorded its fourth warmest year since 1901 In 2025, Romania recorded its fourth warmest year since 1901, characterized by record-high temperatures, severe heat waves, and droughts, along with an increasing frequency of extreme weather events.

 


