New Year Reception at the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest – education that gives meaning to continuity



New Year Reception at the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest – education that gives meaning to continuity.

In an international context marked by rapid change, education remains one of the few stable reference points. From this perspective, the Internationale Deutsche Schule Bukarest (iDSBU) reaffirms its role as a space of continuity, dialogue, and responsibility through the organization of its New (…)