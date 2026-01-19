Cold weather pushes up gas prices in Romania and depletes reserves rapidly
Jan 19, 2026
Cold weather pushes up gas prices in Romania and depletes reserves rapidly.
Romania has used around one third of its natural gas reserves allocated for the winter season, as colder weather has been driving up consumption and pushing gas prices higher across Europe, according to industry data. Romania, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine have been particularly affected (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]