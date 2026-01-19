Romania’s president approves law allowing local police to use body-worn cameras

President Nicu?or Dan promulgated this past weekend the law allowing local police officers to use portable photo, video, and audio recording devices while carrying out their duties. The move, he said, is aimed at increasing transparency and public safety. Under the new legislation, local police (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]