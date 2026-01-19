Update: Romanian president sends condolences after Spanish railway accident that killed dozens
Jan 19, 2026
Update: Romanian president sends condolences after Spanish railway accident that killed dozens.
Update 2: According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, two Romanian citizens were involved in the railway accident in Spain. The two suffered minor injuries and are out of any danger. “The Spanish authorities have confirmed the presence of two Romanian citizens among the affected persons. They (…)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]