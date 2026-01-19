Construction works in Romania up 8% YoY in January-November 2025The volume of construction works in Romania increased in the first 11 months of 2025 by over 8% compared to the same period of the previous year, according to data published on Tuesday, January 20, by the National Institute of Statistics. Between January 1 and November 30, 2025, the total (…)
Romanian farmers join protest in Strasbourg against EU-Mercosur dealRoughly 200 Romanian farmers joined thousands of European counterparts in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday, January 20, to protest against the EU's trade agreement with the Mercosur bloc. The farmers say the deal could jeopardize their businesses in the future, forcing them to compete with South (…)