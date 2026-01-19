Artworks owned by jailed Romanian politician Darius Vâlcov to be auctioned off

Artworks owned by jailed Romanian politician Darius Vâlcov to be auctioned off. Several unique artworks, including a drawing by Pablo Picasso and two significant works by Nicolae Grigorescu, part of the Darius Vâlcov Collection, are set to be sold at auction by Romanian auction house Artmark. Overall, the collection includes several masterpieces with museum value and (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]