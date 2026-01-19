Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps RON14.73M Fines For Anti-Competitive Agreement On Car Maintenance And Repair Services Market

Romania's Antitrust Body Slaps RON14.73M Fines For Anti-Competitive Agreement On Car Maintenance And Repair Services Market. Romania's Competition Council has fined 27 companies (25 car repair stations and two insurance companies) a total of RON14.73 million (nearly EUR2.9 million) for participating in an anti-competitive agreement on the Romanian car maintenance and repair services market. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]