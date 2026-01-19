Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund Commissions Cogeneration Plant On Petromidia Navodari Platform

Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund Commissions Cogeneration Plant On Petromidia Navodari Platform. The Kazakh-Romanian Energy Investment Fund, set up by KazMunayGas International (KMGI) and the Romanian government, has started to operate the cogeneration plant at the Petromidia refinery in the seaside town of Navodari, KMGI-owned Rompetrol Group has announced on Monday (January 19). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]