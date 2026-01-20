Romanian govt. to promote public administration reform law and economic recovery package at the end of January

Romanian govt. to promote public administration reform law and economic recovery package at the end of January. Romania's government plans to promote a public administration reform law and an accompanying "economic recovery package" in parliament on January 29, prime minister Ilie Bolojan said during a meeting of the National Liberal Party (PNL). Economedia.ro reported on January 19, citing a PNL press