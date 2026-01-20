Romania’s central bank keeps monetary policy at 6.5%, citing high short-term inflation expectations

Romania’s central bank keeps monetary policy at 6.5%, citing high short-term inflation expectations. In line with the consensus expectations, the National Bank of Romania (BNR) on January 19 kept the monetary policy rate at 6.5%. With headline inflation close to 10% since August after a supposedly one-off price shock expected to be muted by demand-side drivers, the monetary authority is (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]