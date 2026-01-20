Local police in Bucharest to start fining drivers who fail to pay for city-run parking spaces

Local police in Bucharest to start fining drivers who fail to pay for city-run parking spaces. Local police in Bucharest will begin fining drivers who fail to pay for parking spaces administered by the City Hall starting this week, mayor Ciprian Ciucu announced. He said the current parking system has been largely ineffective. In a post on social media, mayor Ciucu said that the (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]