Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 8.5% YoY In January-November 2025

Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 8.5% YoY In January-November 2025. The volume of construction works in Romania grew by 8.5% in unadjusted data and by 8.7% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January-November 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from Romania’s statistical office INS show on Tuesday (January 20). [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]