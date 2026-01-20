 
Romaniapress.com

January 20, 2026

Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 8.5% YoY In January-November 2025
Jan 20, 2026

Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 8.5% YoY In January-November 2025.

The volume of construction works in Romania grew by 8.5% in unadjusted data and by 8.7% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January-November 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from Romania’s statistical office INS show on Tuesday (January 20).

[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Edenred: Quality Lunch Break, A Sense Of Appreciation Contribute Decisively To Work Performance For 6 In 10 Employees In Romania Most employees believe that well-being at work comes from simple but consistent things: relationships with colleagues, a lunch break that really matters, and the feeling that their work is appreciated, according to the findings of a survey conducted by Edenred Romania.

Cris-Tim Family Holding Acquires Assets Of SALSI Sinaia Cris-Tim Family Holding (stock symbol: CFH), the leader of Romania’s cold cuts and ready meal market, has announced in a stock market report on January 21 that it had taken over key assets from SALSI Sinaia, a traditional producer of dry-cured meats, in settlement of a loan it had extended to (…)

Oana ?oiu, the second day in Davos: Atmosphere influenced by Trump's speech The atmosphere in Davos on the second day is marked by anticipation surrounding Donald Trump's speech, described as "a state of active concern" by Romanian Foreign Minister Oana ?oiu.

PSD calls for urgent clarification of why Ukraine refuses dual citizenship to Romanians The Social Democratic Party (PSD) urges the relevant Romanian authorities to seek clarification from Ukraine regarding its decision to exclude Romania from the list of countries eligible for dual citizenship.

The "brain" behind the torture and murder of a businessman from Sibiu has been returned to Romania The mastermind behind the torture and murder of a businessman from Sibiu has been returned to Romania after being tracked down in Bali, Indonesia. Cosmin Costinel Zuleam has been sentenced to 30 years in prison.

Romanian marketing agency GRAFFITI PLUS opens private placement round ahead of IPO GRAFFITI PLUS (GRF+), a major brand marketing agency in Romania, is set to begin its offer of newly issued shares, available as part of the pre-listing private placement round addressed to retail investors. The minimum investment ticket is approximately EUR 2,700, and subscriptions made within (…)

Pulitzer winners, bestselling authors to take the stage at The Power of Storytelling in Bucharest Internationally acclaimed journalists, Pulitzer Prize winners, and bestselling authors will gather in Bucharest for the 11th edition of The Power of Storytelling, one of Central and Eastern Europe’s leading conferences dedicated to storytelling and journalism. The event will take place on March (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |