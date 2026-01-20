Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 8.5% YoY In January-November 2025
Jan 20, 2026
Statistical Office: Romanian Construction Works Up 8.5% YoY In January-November 2025.
The volume of construction works in Romania grew by 8.5% in unadjusted data and by 8.7% when adjusted for the number of working days and seasonality, in January-November 2025 compared to the same period of 2024, data from Romania’s statistical office INS show on Tuesday (January 20).
[Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]