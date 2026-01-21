Romanian fast-food chain Fryday doubles operations in 2025 and seeks expansion abroad

Romanian fast-food chain Fryday, founded by Lucian Florea in Suceava, doubled its revenues in 2025, reaching RON 140 million (EUR 28 million), the entrepreneur said. The growth was driven by an accelerated expansion, with the chain opening 13 restaurants last year to bring its network to 26 (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]