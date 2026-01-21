Simona Halep returns to Cluj-Napoca as honorary ambassador of Transylvania Open

Former world number one Simona Halep has been named honorary ambassador of the Transylvania Open, organizers announced on Tuesday, January 20. She will attend the 2026 edition of the WTA 250 tournament in Cluj-Napoca and will present the trophy to the winner at the end of the competition, (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]