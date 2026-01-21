 
Romania and Italy, the first ones applying handling fee on parcels below 150 euros from outside the EU. Customs duty comes next
Jan 21, 2026

Romania and Italy, the first ones applying handling fee on parcels below 150 euros from outside the EU. Customs duty comes next.

ndividuals in Romania performing e-commerce shopping and purchasing online goods with a value below 150 euros from a non-European Union (EU) country must pay a tax of 25 lei/parcel (5 euros equivalent) starting from January…

SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Farmaciile Bajan Eyes Expansion in 2026 Bajan family, which controls the pharmacies of the same name of Valcea, wants to resume expansion in 2026, a year that will also mark the launch of a new robotized drug warehouse, a EUR2 million investment.

Bertis Set to Invest EUR14M in New Headquarters Bertis group, with operations mainly in the meat industry, controlled by Berszany family of Covasna, is implementing an investment project of around EUR14 million, funded from banking loans and own sources, to build a new headquarters in the industrial park of Sfantu Gheorghe, due to be (…)

Croatia's Education Brand Tinker Labs Wants to Expand To Romania Alan Orlic grew up in the US, but subsequently settled down in Osijek, Croatia, where he raised his two daughters. Here, he says, he realized a universal truth: parents want the best possible start for their children. Starting from this belief, he founded Tinker Labs, a STEM education brand for (…)

Romanian Fashion Brand Ami Amalia Invests EUR2M To Boost Production Capacity Romanian fashion brand Ami Amalia, founded by entrepreneur Amalia Saftoiu, is set to invest EUR2 million in expanding the production capacity of the Deva units, which will double the volumes manufactured by the company.

PENNY Invested EUR150M In Romania In 2025 Discount store chain PENNY invested EUR150 million in Romania in 2025 and continues to bet on this market in 2026, given that the country is strategic for the German-based group.

Autodesk Appoints New Administrator Of Romanian Subsidiary San Francisco-based Autodesk Inc. approved the resignation of Stephen William Hope from his position of administrator of the Romanian subsidiary, Autodesk S.R.L. and appointed Stashu Stemkowski to replace him, according to a decision of the sole owner on July 28, 2025, recently published in the (…)

State-owned Bulgarian Energy Holding Joins Han Asparuh Offshore Exploration Joint Venture The Bulgarian State, through Bulgarian Energy Holding (BEH), has entered the Han Asparuh offshore exploration joint venture in the Bulgarian Black Sea with a 10% interest.

 


