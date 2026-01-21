Romanian Adrian ?ovea takes on 420 km charity run to support children with disabilities

Romanian Adrian ?ovea takes on 420 km charity run to support children with disabilities. Romanian ultramarathon runner Adrian ?ovea has embarked on a 420 km charity run along the so-called Unification Route/Traseul Unirii, aiming to raise support for children with disabilities. The quest is set to end on January 24 - the day of the Union of the Romanian Principalities. ?ovea set (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]