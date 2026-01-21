Ana-Maria Sabiescu, Deloitte: Romania And Italy First To Apply Handling Fee On Parcels From Outside EU; Customs Duty To Follow
Jan 21, 2026
As of January 1, 2026, individuals in Romania purchasing goods online from non-European Union (EU) countries with a value below EUR150 must pay a handling fee of RON25 per parcel, equivalent to approximately EUR5.
