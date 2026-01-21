Romanian tax agency ANAF scores second court victory against former president Iohannis

Romanian tax agency ANAF scores second court victory against former president Iohannis. ANAF, the Romanian agency tasked with recovering debts owed to the state, won a legal battle over the other half of the house in Sibiu for which former president Klaus Iohannis already owes compensation to the Romanian state, according to a ruling given on Tuesday, January 20. The state went to (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]