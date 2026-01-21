Romanian marketing agency GRAFFITI PLUS opens private placement round ahead of IPO

Romanian marketing agency GRAFFITI PLUS opens private placement round ahead of IPO. GRAFFITI PLUS (GRF+), a major brand marketing agency in Romania, is set to begin its offer of newly issued shares, available as part of the pre-listing private placement round addressed to retail investors. The minimum investment ticket is approximately EUR 2,700, and subscriptions made within (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]