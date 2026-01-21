Pulitzer winners, bestselling authors to take the stage at The Power of Storytelling in Bucharest



Internationally acclaimed journalists, Pulitzer Prize winners, and bestselling authors will gather in Bucharest for the 11th edition of The Power of Storytelling, one of Central and Eastern Europe’s leading conferences dedicated to storytelling and journalism. The event will take place on March (…)