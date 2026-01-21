Edenred: Quality Lunch Break, A Sense Of Appreciation Contribute Decisively To Work Performance For 6 In 10 Employees In Romania

Edenred: Quality Lunch Break, A Sense Of Appreciation Contribute Decisively To Work Performance For 6 In 10 Employees In Romania. Most employees believe that well-being at work comes from simple but consistent things: relationships with colleagues, a lunch break that really matters, and the feeling that their work is appreciated, according to the findings of a survey conducted by Edenred Romania. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]