Allianz Trade: Romania Starts 2026 With High Inflation And Limited Room For Interest Rate Cuts

Allianz Trade: Romania Starts 2026 With High Inflation And Limited Room For Interest Rate Cuts. Romania starts 2026 with macroeconomic vulnerabilities more pronounced than for other economies in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), amid lingering inflation and fiscal imbalances, as per an analysis by Allianz Trade, based on assessments by Allianz Research. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]