Four in ten respondents in eJobs Romania survey use AI several times a day for work or personal life



Around 40% of the respondents in a recent survey conducted by eJobs Romania said they use artificial intelligence tools several times a day for work or personal purposes, highlighting the rapid adoption of AI in everyday routines. Another 23% said they use AI daily, while 21.5% rely on it (…)