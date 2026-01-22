Romanian prime minister touts lower budget deficit, new plans for economic recovery

Romanian prime minister touts lower budget deficit, new plans for economic recovery. Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan stated on Wednesday, January 21, that the executive is working on the 2026 budget, aiming for economic recovery and new investments. The PM added that reducing the budget deficit by over 1% of GDP, maintaining investments, and increasing revenues have (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]