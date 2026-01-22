Head of Romania’s Competition Council takes over as chair of EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators board



Bogdan Chiri?oiu, the head of Romania’s competition authority, has been elected chair of the administrative board of the EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER). Chiri?oiu, who has led the Competition Council since 2009, has held posts as state councilor and as a university (…)