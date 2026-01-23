Romania to be represented by 29 athletes at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics

Romania to be represented by 29 athletes at Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics. Romania will be represented by 29 athletes at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games, following the approval of the national delegation by the Executive Committee of the Romanian Olympic and Sports Committee (COSR). The delegation includes 28 athletes and one reserve, accompanied by (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]