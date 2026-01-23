.lumen teams up with Orange to provide assistive mobility technology for the visually impaired in Romania



.lumen teams up with Orange to provide assistive mobility technology for the visually impaired in Romania.

Orange Romania and deeptech startup .lumen have signed a strategic partnership aimed at improving independent mobility for people with visual impairments. Under the agreement, the partners will provide an integrated mobility package that combines the .lumen assistive device with a smartphone and (…)