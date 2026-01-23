 
Romaniapress.com

January 23, 2026

Romania's president remains cautious, but leaves door open for Board of Peace
Jan 23, 2026

Romania's president remains cautious, but leaves door open for Board of Peace.

Arriving in Brussels for the European Council on January 22, Romanian president Nicu?or Dan stated that the transatlantic relationship has returned "to normal parameters," implying Donald Trump's promise not to militarily invade Greenland provides a sense of normality. "My general message is (…)

[Read the article in Romania-Insider]
 
 
SEE ALSO IN ROMANIAN NEWSPAPERS

Two Romanians investigated in a case involving a website for hiring assassins Two Romanians are currently under investigation in connection with a website that allegedly facilitated the hiring of assassins.

Bolojan on possible cracks in support for the government: It will be tested in Parliament Support for the government will be tested in Parliament, according to Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, when asked about potential cracks in the governing coalition.

Romania's Babe?-Bolyai University registers strong presence in Times Higher Education ranking by subject The Romanian Cluj-Napoca-based Babe?-Bolyai University announced on Wednesday, January 21, that it is present in 9 of the 11 fields evaluated globally in the World University Rankings by Subject conducted by Times Higher Education. As a result, the university has the strongest presence in (…)

Bolojan: this year marks the end of measures aimed at correcting the budget deficit Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced that this year marks the end of measures aimed at correcting the budget deficit, assuring the public that no new taxes or duties will be introduced. Instead, the government is preparing economic support packages.

Romanian subsidiary of Germany's BMW announces investments in dealer network BMW Romania, the subsidiary of the famous German automotive group, announced investments in the commercial spaces of the dealer network and in its own headquarters in Bucharest’s area of B?neasa. BMW Group has been present in Romania for 19 years as the representative of the BMW, MINI, and BMW (…)

Romania to be guest of honor at Frankfurt Book Fair 2028 Romania will be the guest of honor at the Frankfurt Book Fair in 2028 and will manage a pavilion of approximately 1,500–2,000 sqm, according to a memorandum approved by the Romanian government on Thursday, January 22. The government approved the interinstitutional framework for preparing and (…)

Survey finds Romanians enter 2026 cautious, focused on spending control and savings Romanians are entering the new year with cautious expectations about their financial situation, according to a new survey conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania in partnership with Appinio. More than half of respondents (53%) plan to manage their expenses more carefully in 2026, while over 30% (…)

 


Romaniapress.com : all romanian news. Copyright © DIRECTWAY | News RSS |