Polish Zabka rises target for Froo chain in Romania from 4,000 to 7,600 units. After opening 118 units in 2025 and reaching a total of 173 Froo stores in Romania, Polish retailer Zabka has upgraded the target for the chain from 4,000 to 7,600 units, Ziarul Financiar announced. No precise calendar was announced, but in Poland, the network is expanding at a rate of 1,000 (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]