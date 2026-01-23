Fondul Proprietatea shareholders seek independent valuation of Bucharest Airports stake

Fondul Proprietatea shareholders seek independent valuation of Bucharest Airports stake. Several shareholders of Fondul Proprietatea have asked the investment fund to seek an independent valuation of its 20% stake in Bucharest Airports (CNAB), amid plans by the Romanian state to buy out the minority holding, according to a document cited by Bursa.ro. The request is expected to be (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]