Romania’s government reviews reorganisation plan at steel mill Liberty Galati

Romania’s government reviews reorganisation plan at steel mill Liberty Galati. The inter-governmental committee set up last September by Romania to tackle the fate of the troubled steel mill Liberty Galati (part of global Liberty Steel, in pre-insolvency), which owes over EUR 400 million to state bodies in tax and other dues, summoned on January 22 – ahead of the January (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]