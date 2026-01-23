Survey finds Romanians enter 2026 cautious, focused on spending control and savings

Survey finds Romanians enter 2026 cautious, focused on spending control and savings. Romanians are entering the new year with cautious expectations about their financial situation, according to a new survey conducted by Raiffeisen Bank Romania in partnership with Appinio. More than half of respondents (53%) plan to manage their expenses more carefully in 2026, while over 30% (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]