The Village on the Edge of the World. Writing and Surviving Ceau?escu's Romania: Work by Nobel laureate Herta Müller released in English translation



The Village on the Edge of the World. Writing and Surviving Ceau?escu's Romania: Work by Nobel laureate Herta Müller released in English translation.

Herta Müller's The Village on the Edge of the World, a reflection on life behind the Iron Curtain, is due for release by Pegasus Books this May. The book, translated into English by Kate McNaughton, presents "a brilliant, discomfiting reflection on literary life defined by the brutality of (…)