Union with Romania would ensure peace for the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu says



Union with Romania would be one of the ways that would ensure the Republic of Moldova will remain part of the free world and will live in peace, Moldovan president Maia Sandu said on Thursday, January 22. However, Sandu added, Moldova will focus on accession to the EU, since the majority of (…)