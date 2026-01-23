Family of British teenager lost in Romanian mountains says it has accepted the loss



The family of George Smyth, the student of the University of Bristol lost in Romania's Bucegi Mountains since November 23, 2025, said they now accept the loss, BBC reported. Smyth set off from Poiana Bra?ov, contacting rescuers from Tiganesti. The 18-year-old was disoriented, exhausted, and (…)