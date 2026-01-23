Romania’s Babe?-Bolyai University registers strong presence in Times Higher Education ranking by subject

Romania’s Babe?-Bolyai University registers strong presence in Times Higher Education ranking by subject. The Romanian Cluj-Napoca-based Babe?-Bolyai University announced on Wednesday, January 21, that it is present in 9 of the 11 fields evaluated globally in the World University Rankings by Subject conducted by Times Higher Education. As a result, the university has the strongest presence in (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]