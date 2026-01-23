Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s BMW announces investments in dealer network

Romanian subsidiary of Germany’s BMW announces investments in dealer network. BMW Romania, the subsidiary of the famous German automotive group, announced investments in the commercial spaces of the dealer network and in its own headquarters in Bucharest’s area of B?neasa. BMW Group has been present in Romania for 19 years as the representative of the BMW, MINI, and BMW (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]