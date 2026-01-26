Poll shows 44% of Romanians believe their country should join Trump’s Board of Peace

Poll shows 44% of Romanians believe their country should join Trump’s Board of Peace. Some 44% of Romanians believe that their country should join the Board of Peace proposed by US president Donald Trump, while 69% say president Nicu?or Dan should have attended the World Economic Forum in Davos, according to an Avangarde poll conducted on January 22–23 and published by (…) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]