January 26, 2026

Romanian energy minister says he discussed with Eric Trump for developing region's largest AI factory
Energy minister Bogdan Ivan, speaking on January 25, disclosed that he discussed with Eric Trump, president of the Trump Organisation, at the World Economic Forum in Davos. Minister Ivan claimed that the Organisation could develop the region's largest AI factory in Romania, according to News.ro. (…)

