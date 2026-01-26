Analysis: Romanian Mortgage Market Up 6.4% YoY In 2025; Bucharest And Ilfov In The Lead With Nearly 38%



Over 92,100 mortgages were registered in Romania in 2025, up 6.4% compared to 2024, with Bucharest, Ilfov, Timis and Cluj granting the most mortgage loans, according to a market analysis by online broker Ipotecare.ro based on official data.