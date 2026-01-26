evoMAG Ends 2025 with EUR54M, Up 12% YOY

evoMAG Ends 2025 with EUR54M, Up 12% YOY. Online retailer evoMAG, one of the main players in the local IT&C market, ended 2025 with EUR54 million turnover, 12% higher than in 2024. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]