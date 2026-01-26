CFA Romania: Economic Confidence Weakens Slightly in December 2025The macroeconomic confidence index of CFA Romania Association edged down, by 0.6%, in December as the anticipations component rose, with survey participants expecting budgetary gap reduction policies to continue, but the current conditions one declined amid falling consumption in October and (…)
Romania Bank Deposits Up 6.9% in December 2025 YOY to RON676BHousehold and company bank deposits went up by 6.9% in December 2025 against the year-earlier period, to RON676 billion, as RON-denominated deposits rose by 4.5% and foreign currency ones, expressed in lei, by 12.5%, in line with central bank data.
Eight bids submitted for final section of Romania's A8 motorwayThe National Company for Road Investments (CNIR) announced on Monday, January 26, that it received eight bids for the construction of the final section of the A8 “Union” motorway between Târgu Neam?, Ia?i and Ungheni. The contract also includes the construction of a 5 km segment in the Republic (…)