Franklin Templeton Seeks New 4-Year Mandate As Sole Director And Alternative Investment Fund Manager Of Fondul Proprietatea. Franklin Templeton International Services, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea ("the Fund") since 2010, is seeking approval for a new four-year mandate, at the Fund's General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for February 26/27, 2026. [Read the article in Ziarul Financiar]