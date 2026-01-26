Franklin Templeton Seeks New 4-Year Mandate As Sole Director And Alternative Investment Fund Manager Of Fondul Proprietatea
Franklin Templeton Seeks New 4-Year Mandate As Sole Director And Alternative Investment Fund Manager Of Fondul Proprietatea.
Franklin Templeton International Services, the manager of Fondul Proprietatea ("the Fund") since 2010, is seeking approval for a new four-year mandate, at the Fund's General Meeting of Shareholders scheduled for February 26/27, 2026.
