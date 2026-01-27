Romanian contractor ENEVO plans to nearly triple turnover to EUR 350 mln this year

ENEVO Group, Romaniaâ€™s largest energy, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for renewable energy and cybersecurity projects, targets a turnover of EUR 350 million this year, almost two and a half times higher than in 2025, driven by strong domestic growth and international expansion. (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]