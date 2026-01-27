MetaWealth to invest EUR 110 mln in grid-scale battery storage projects in Romania
Jan 27, 2026
European real assets investment platform MetaWealth said it is entering the battery energy storage system - BESS market with multiple grid-scale projects in Romania, citing a growing mismatch between renewable power generation and grid flexibility. The long-term Romanian pipeline could reach 650 (â€¦)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]