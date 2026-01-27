Romania publishes procurement list for EUR 16 bln borrowed under SAFE instrument

Romania publishes procurement list for EUR 16 bln borrowed under SAFE instrument. The Romanian government has presented the list of projects that will benefit from financing through the European defence programme SAFE, under which Romania can access more than EUR 16 billion â€“ the second-largest allocation among EU member states, after Poland. The funds will be borrowed by (â€¦) [Read the article in Romania-Insider]