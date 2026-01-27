 
January 27, 2026

IULIUS to start work on EUR 28 mln Family Market Tome?ti retail project near Ia?i
Construction works are set to begin on Family Market Tome?ti, a new convenience retail project developed by IULIUS Company, following the issuance of the building permit, the developer announced. The project represents a EUR 28 million investment not far from the city of Ia?i. The development (â€¦)

