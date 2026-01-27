GARBE Industrial and Fortress to develop 61,000 sqm logistics center in Bucharest
Jan 27, 2026
GARBE Industrial has entered a joint venture with Fortress Real Estate Investments to develop a 61,000 sqm gross leasable area (GLA) logistics center in Bucharest. The project will be developed on an 11-hectare plot acquired in December 2025 in north-western Bucharest, close to the A0 ring road. (â€¦)
[Read the article in Romania-Insider]